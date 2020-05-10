Our view: County Board must allow for public to attend it they continue in-person meeting

It was a public meeting, she said, and despite suggestions that the public should not attend she showed up. Just like the board members.

Yet she was stopped by the sheriff’s deputies, handcuffed, escorted out, and given two tickets and a court date after 20 minutes in the squad car. She has a July 1 court date and is looking at a maximum ticket cost of $767.50 each.

Mary Magdalen Moser of Kenosha is angry as is her board supervisor, Zach Rodriguez. And you should be too.

Nobody should be arrested in Kenosha County, in Wisconsin, or anywhere in this country for simply attending a public meeting.

Those sheriff’s deputies should not have been there in the first place. Neither should the County Board members.

Rodriguez said a change to virtual meetings would only require an adjustment to the board’s rules.

And he took exception to a statement regarding citizen’s comments that was listed on last Tuesday’s agenda.