Our view: County Board supervisor's actions unacceptable.

In the first meeting of the Kenosha County Board since the unrest that roiled this community, residents turned out to share their fears, anger and hopes for the recovery of the city.

And a County Board supervisor treated those residents with what can only be described as contempt.

During two hours of public comments at the meeting Tuesday—as residents talked about racism they have experienced and called for changes needed in the community—Supervisor Erin Decker ostentatiously turned her back on them.

As other members of the County Board listened, Decker faced the wall rather than face the people who were there to talk to the supervisors who represent them.

The only time Decker turned to the crowd was a brief moment to demonstrate that she refused to wear a mask while in the meeting room.

This is appalling behavior by an elected official. Appalling and unacceptable.

Since Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police officer Aug. 23, Kenosha has been torn apart physically and emotionally. There have been protests and two days of riots that left portions of the city critically damaged. Livelihoods have been lost, and two protesters have been shot and killed by a “militia” member.