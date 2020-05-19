Our view: Dairyland project has promise for city, but move slowly

“I am encouraged to see the developer’s emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency to benefit the environment,” he said.

“The proposed plan is an innovative use for the property and promises to become an attractive gateway to Kenosha.“

Chad Navis, Zilber’s director of international investments, said the company is hopeful that the “natural environment will attract residents.”

The residential area would be on the west side of the property adjacent to I-94 and be rented at market rates.

While much must be done, developers anticipate breaking ground this summer.

County Supervisor Terry Rose told city officials in a letter to the mayor that they need to require that the Potawatomi waive its sovereign immunity in a contract for the project.

“This came up as an issue when the dog track was being considered for a casino development,” he said.“I wanted to bring this to the attention of the mayor because this is one of the downsides of contracting with an independent nation.“

Antaramian said he didn’t believe there was an issue of sovereign immunity with this project, but referred it to legal counsel.