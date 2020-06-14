Our view: 'Defunding' police is not the answer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout the country right now there is a movement to “defund” law enforcement.

In most areas where that is proposed, the idea is to take money away from local police departments and direct it to other services.

In Milwaukee there is a proposal to cut $75 million out of the police department’s $297 million budget.

In Madison, where the words “Defund Police” were painted across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, organizers are asking for the city to use police funding to pay for programs to help the black community with things like housing, education and mental health.

Across the country there are similar proposals to change how policing is done and ultimately cut funding.

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s actions putting his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, ultimately killing him, was abhorrent and never should have happened. Same for the three ex-officers who stood by and watched Floyd die without stepping in to intervene.

Now is the time to evaluate policies and discuss implementing new training and ideas such as community oriented policing. It’s not the time to cut police.