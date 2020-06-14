Our view: 'Defunding' police is not the answer

Throughout the country right now there is a movement to “defund” law enforcement.
In most areas where that is proposed, the idea is to take money away from local police departments and direct it to other services.
In Milwaukee there is a proposal to cut $75 million out of the police department’s $297 million budget.
In Madison, where the words “Defund Police” were painted across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, organizers are asking for the city to use police funding to pay for programs to help the black community with things like housing, education and mental health.
Across the country there are similar proposals to change how policing is done and ultimately cut funding.
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s actions putting his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, ultimately killing him, was abhorrent and never should have happened. Same for the three ex-officers who stood by and watched Floyd die without stepping in to intervene.
Now is the time to evaluate policies and discuss implementing new training and ideas such as community oriented policing. It’s not the time to cut police.
If you are cutting, what do you want to cut? Should we cut from third shift so that if you call at 3 a.m. to report someone breaking into your house, you are told someone will be in there in 30 minutes to an hour? That is not going to cut it. In an emergency, you need someone there now and every minute counts.
Or are you going to cut an investigator, making it so that only violent crimes are prioritized and crimes like theft are put on the back burner?
Police do a lot more than what is shown on TV. Behind the scenes, they are stopping human traffickers, and they are arresting drug dealers so that fewer become addicted, leading to other crimes and often drug overdoses.
They are going into homes and working directly with social workers to get children out of dangerous, abusive situations.
Just a few months ago, the community was sending pizza, gift cards and words of encouragement to thank officers for their service during the coronavirus.
Now it seems everyone has forgotten about the 99% of good officers out there.
There are bad cops out there, not just in Minneapolis, and they need to be punished and now is the time to look at policies. But it’s not the time to make severe cuts.
Over the last three months, we have been living in a surreal world – a world where schools and businesses have been closed, a world where there are no festivals or mass gatherings.
But have we forgotten all the mass shootings?
Have we forgotten about mass casualties like the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed and 869 people were injured?
Have we forgotten on Feb. 26 of this year, six people were killed in Milwaukee at MillerCoors when a gunman open fired on co-workers?
And on April 27 of this year, five people were shot dead in a home near 12th Street and Locust Street.
It’s not an option for police to respond to those calls without protecting themselves. Are the police supposed to take out a loud speaker and ask to “talk to the shooter?” That is not going to work.
If something bad happens people deserve to know the police will be there to clear the area and make it safe.
While more training and a review of policies is good, it’s not time to cut funding. That reaction is only going to cause other problems down the road.
