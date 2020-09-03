Our view: Don't waste food, and help all of our food pantries

There is enough food available that no Kenosha County resident should have to go to bed hungry.
Yet many do.
With large donations coming into the county food bank, donations given to local pantries and the USDA’s Farm to Family Program, there is plenty of food, said Amy Greil, UW-Extension community development educator and food bank president.
In today’s coronavirus pandemic world, however, food is wasted. Supply-chain disruptions are forcing farmers to euthanize pigs and bury excess potatoes.
Even before the pandemic, Americans have been a wasteful people. It is estimated that, on average, each person is throwing away about one pound of uneaten food per day. Annually that means the cost U.S. food waste, estimated by government sources, is $161 billion.
That is an outrage.
Bills are in Congress to try to address it. The private sector is identifying new sources for food.
The greatest responsibility is with us. We are the worst offenders. Forty percent of all wasted food comes from homes.
Recently, the county food bank successfully held five food giveaways, giving boxes of food to residents in a drive-through system. Hundreds of cars lined up for them.
But what if the recipients don’t like some of the food in the box? It gets thrown out, we suppose.
As the pandemic has lingered, farmers around the country have struggled to sell all of their food. The federal Farm to Family program is buying the unused food (produce, dairy and meats) from farmers to be distributed around the country, helping the food bank here to both stop food wastage and provide for those in the community.
Greil said the food bank board is looking for a larger warehouse to use or build that can accommodate freezers and refrigerators for the food it receives. She said members have had discussions about facilities in the area, but none have been a good match.
The food that goes into the food bank will be the surplus not used at farms, restaurants and stores to stop waste.
How can we help now? Buy what we will eat, make less so there is no leftovers to throw out, and donate the kinds of foods that pantries say they need.
The food bank wants to stress helping all of the pantries working in the network — Shalom Center, Sharing Center, Salvation Army, Grace Welcome Center, Twin Lakes Food Pantry, Women and Children’s Horizons, Vivent Health Kenosha.
