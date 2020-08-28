Our view: Enforce the curfew

On Wednesday city and county officials said they would make arrests of anybody out after curfew. They reported that 36 people were arrested overnight; in all 56 people have been arrested.

Yet people were out, just like the night before, while residents and taxpayers stayed in.

Let’s be clear. We are not talking about peaceful protests, like Kenosha has had for weeks. They can be held before 7 p.m. and everyone can go home at curfew.

But anything past 7 p.m. should not take place.

It’s time to enforce the curfew, arrest, and get these people off the streets. Some of them likely are visiting Kenosha for the first time.

Local officials put in the curfew. They must demand the resources needed to enforce it. Inaction is forcing a private militia into the streets.

Mobilize and arrest. Enforce the 7 p.m curfew. And free Kenosha of being held hostage by these people.

Local leaders must show results. Otherwise, lift the curfew on citizens and businesses.

Kenosha — and Kenoshans — deserve this from state and local elected officials.

