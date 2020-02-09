Our view: Entire region to benefit by Level II trauma center at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie

The decision to create a Level II trauma center at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie will expand critical care in the region.
A Level II facility will allow many patients now flown to Froedtert in Wauwatosa to receive the care in Kenosha County.
Currently both Froedtert hospitals — Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha — have Level III trauma centers, as does Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
A Level III trauma center provides assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of patients and emergency operations, but especially severe or specialized cases are transferred to a Level Il or Level I facility.
A Level II trauma center offers 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons as well as coverage by the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.
Patients with life-threatening conditions are referred to a Level I facility.
Residents living east of the Pleasant Prairie hospital and closer to Lake Michigan initially expressed concerns last week that they would be losing services in downtown Kenosha.
Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South president and CEO, said this move would not eliminate emergency services at the Kenosha hospital.
“If you just got really sick and came to the Kenosha campus and had to be treated, you will be treated with critical care nurses. It just won’t be in a department dedicated to emergency care,” he said.
“The ER is definitely not closing,“ Schmidt said. “Critical care will be there, but not necessarily all on one floor. … Both Kenosha and St. Catherine’s Pleasant Prairie offer two full emergency departments.”
Additional services at the Kenosha campus may need to be considered in the future, as Mayor John Antaramian’s Downtown Vision plan begins to take shape. As more apartments and condos are built, these new residents will need medical services.
Still, a Level II trauma center as designated at the state or local level and verified by the American College of Surgeons will be a big boost for the entire county.
More patients can be treated near home rather than in Wauwatosa. Transportation times will be lowered.
We see a Level II trauma center at Pleasant Prairie as a necessary advancement in delivery of medical services, as well as bringing in more specialists.
It will provide better care for all of the region.