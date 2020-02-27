Our view: Evers should have signed GOP tax cut plan

It passed with only Republican support in the Senate, and Democrats there tried to block its final vote the night before.

It passed with all Republicans and just two Democrats in favor in the Assembly the next day.

It passed despite the objections of Gov. Tony Evers, who yesterday decided to veto it.

We’re talking about the GOP tax cut plan that would have cost the state $392 million. Of that, about $248 million would have gone toward an ongoing income tax cut for Wisconsin residents.

About $45 million would have offset a new personal property tax cut for manufacturing businesses, while $100 million would have gone toward a one-time payment on state debt.

Wisconsin has the money. The bill would have spent down a projected surplus in the state’s budget fueled by an estimated $818 million increase in tax collections.

What did it mean for you? The bill would have reduced income taxes for about 64% of filers, or 2 million people, by increasing the standard deduction. The average decrease for those who qualify would be $106, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.