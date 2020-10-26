OUR VIEW: Flu shots particularly important this year

At the beginning of the pandemic, Wausau-based Aspirus, which has 10 hospitals in its system, planned for up to 25 beds for COVID patients, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Oct. 19.

“We have been adding a lot of beds. We have about 98 beds throughout the system that are COVID-designated and we only have about 18 left, so that means we have about 80 people in COVID right now that are pretty sick,” Matthew Heywood, CEO and president at Aspirus, told the Journal Sentinel. As of Friday afternoon, 1,243 people were hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association; 1,745 had died from it, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A flu shot won’t stop you from testing positive for COVID. But a flu shot will go a long way toward keeping you out of the hospital at a time when some state hospital staffs have their hands full dealing with COVID.

As with wearing masks to prevent, knowingly or unknowingly, passing coronavirus to another person, the flu shot prevents you from passing an influenza virus to another person.

Get a flu shot. Not just for yourself, but for those around you. And this year, for the front-line workers in our hospitals.

