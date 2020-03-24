Our view: For Tremper, a hoops season cut short after a special run

It was supposed to be the big weekend.
It was supposed to be the weekend that, had it won one more game, the boys basketball team from Tremper High School would head to Madison and take a shot at State Tournament glory.
For Tremper it would be the first time to state since 2001.
On a surprising run, nothing would stop the Trojans from going all out in pursuit of the trophy with the gold basketball on top.
Nothing, that is, except a pandemic.
The COVID-19 strain of coronavirus wiped out the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys State Tournament before the sectional final games could be played; WIAA officials, in the interest of public safety amid the spread of the virus, canceled the tournament.
The March 12 sectional semifinal game for the Trojans had been played in front of a restricted crowd at Racine Park. It was a wild one, a 75-74 overtime win over West Allis Central.
Junior guard Trey Cardona hit a 3-pointer with about 7 seconds to go in overtime to lift his team to the win, just a few days after Tremper staged a furious rally from more than 20 points down to advance with an 88-83 win over Franklin in the regional finals.
Tremper (18-7) was supposed to face top-seeded Racine Case on Saturday, March 14, in Burlington for that coveted trip to state.
In a text message during the early morning hours after the win over West Allis Central, Tremper coach Ben Chamness expressed his disappointment while remaining perspective.
“It’s just an unprecedented situation,” Chamness said. “Obviously we support a decision that was made in the best interest of everyone’s health, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is heartbreaking for our team, especially for our seniors, who won’t get this opportunity again.
“I just feel for our guys who fought so hard and showed so much heart to get to this point and to have the opportunity to play for a trip to state. What our players have done this year will never be forgotten, and I’m just so proud of what they have accomplished.”
That is the bitter pill to swallow.
Older men can try to tell these young men that they have a story to tell for the rest of their lives, about the amazing thing that happened to them in March of 2020. But that’s cold comfort now.
Without the chance to play for state, the Tremper team was honored with two of its members named to the All-Southeast Conference first team.
Senior guard Jyon Young and senior forward Jake Gross earned the All-Conference honors.
It was a special ending to a season cut short but not forgotten.
