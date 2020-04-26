Our view: Games in empty stadiums better than no games at all

Thursday night’s first round of the 2020 NFL Draft – not a game, just teams picking players to play in games at a later date – had a record combined average audience of 15.6 million viewers for coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels, the NFL announced Friday. The viewership shattered the old record of 12.4 million viewers, set in 2014.

The weekend's return of the weekly Professional Bull Riders tour from an historic rodeo arena in Oklahoma -- with full safety provisions for riders and staff -- no doubt drew big numbers on CBS Sports Network.