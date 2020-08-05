Our view: Gateway Lofts on the right track for approval this time

Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, offered strong support for the project.

“This project enhances affordable housing needs for Kenosha, and I think it’s a really well designed project,” Albrecht said. “I think the architect did a terrific job of blending it into the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Albrecht said he believed the housing development — independent from Gateway — would fit hand-in-glove into helping the college achieve its mission and long-term goals.

“We know that there is a need for affordable housing for our students,” Albrecht said. “We’ve not been able to address that. This gives us another resource for students to continue their education and for us to continue to grow our economic value.”

Commissioners did not take any formal action on Gateway Lofts, and it faces a number of key steps including rezoning the land from its current industrial park designation.

But there’s a lot to like in the new Gateway Lofts plan, and what it would mean for Gateway Technical College and for affordable housing in Kenosha.

Land Quest appears on the right track this time for city approval over time.

