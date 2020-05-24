Our view: Getting back to business, with safety measures in place

The salon, like many in the region, is expanding hours and opening Sundays to meet demand.

“We will follow WEDC guidelines,” owner Wendy Rau said. “I need to have all of my stylists and my clients feel we are opening safely. There will be no walk-ins.”

And bars, with guidance from the Tavern League of Wisconsin, opened here with safety first.

MaryBeth Van Every, owner of 75th Street Inn Pub and Grill on Highway 50 in Salem Lakes, said she is opening slowly to ensure it doesn’t send things “into reverse.”

“We are proceeding with caution for the safety and health of our employees and customers,” she said. “We want to be an example of how we can do it and how great we can be.”

She said the Tavern League recommendations and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines are “what we have implemented and they are very good.”

At Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park in Bristol Woods Park, which opened Saturday, owner Lorrie Funtleyder outlined guidelines established with help from the Kenosha County Division of Health.