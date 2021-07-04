OUR VIEW: Goodbye Jack Andrea; what happens next?

It is human nature to look forward in hopes of a brighter future. In Kenosha, we certainly have plenty of reasons to think our community will grow and prosper in the years ahead. And while there is an argument for recognizing the rearview mirror as one of mankind’s least important inventions, let’s not rush toward our shiny future without taking time to recognize the generations of people and businesses who shaped our Kenosha of 2021.
With the news that Jockey International Inc. will purchase the Jack Andrea building at 2401 60th Street in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood, the door on century-old relationship between an iconic gift shop/café and the Uptown neighborhood around it comes to a close.
It is one of Kenosha’s favorite origin stories: Jack Andrea’s was founded in 1911 by Giacomo Andrea who set up shop in a piano crate selling tobacco and candies to men and women from the Vincent Springs factory. Years later, Giacomo opened the store and soda fountain. During the 110 years in business, four generations of the Andrea family have owned and operated the iconic store and café.
The building is across the street from Jockey headquarters. Jack Andrea announced in January 2021 that the business would temporarily close its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a sad sight to see the store closed. It was sadder yet to see its windows boarded up to protect it from the civil unrest that devastated Uptown last summer. Did that double dose of tragedy signal the eventually end of the family store? It couldn’t have helped.
“We are delighted that Jockey, our neighbor of over 100 years, is taking over our building,” said David Andrea, part of the third generation of the family to run the business. “Like us, their family is deeply rooted in this community and committed to our neighborhood. We know they will continue to be positive custodians of our home for the past 110 years. Our family feels grateful and blessed to have had the support of multiple generations of Kenoshans. It was truly a joy to go to work every day.”
“Jack Andrea was a Kenosha institution and had been a wonderful neighbor to Jockey for decades,” said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and chief operating officer. “Our employees regularly visited the store and café, as did many from the neighborhood, Kenosha and beyond. We know this was not an easy decision. It is very difficult to see a family-owned business — a staple in Kenosha’s business community for more than 110 years — close their doors.”
As reported in the Kenosha News, plans for the building and store will be announced by Jockey at a later date. “For Jockey, this is an investment in the Uptown neighborhood and Kenosha community, which has been our home for more than 120 years,” said Fedyk. “Our future plans for the property will continue to focus on serving families, uplifting the neighborhood, providing opportunities for the community and creating a place to gather and shop.”
With announced plans for housing and new retail development just a few blocks from the now-closed store, it seems like a unique shop could again thrive in this location.
The closing of Jack Andrea has prompted talk of Downtown Kenosha, and whether the store might have fared better in the city’s core, where more foot traffic might have made survival possible. We hear these kinds of comments now and then. There are a number of people who feel some of our historic and iconic businesses —DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery and Tenuta’s Deli come to mind — would benefit from being Downtown. We are not sure they would be the least bit interested. DeBerge’s did, in fact, start in our Downtown, but has had decades of business success on the southern edge of Uptown. And frankly, as much as we would like to see a Tenuta’s-like retailer Downtown, with some produce thrown in, the 52nd Street crowd favorite seems to be doing just fine where it is — although additional aisle space and parking would certainly be welcome.
For now, we want to remember the Jack Andrea business that served our community for more than a century. We want to thank the four generations that made it easy and fun to shop and dine locally.
We look forward to seeing how Jockey will remake or repurpose the property to serve the community around it.