OUR VIEW: Goodbye Jack Andrea; what happens next?

The closing of Jack Andrea has prompted talk of Downtown Kenosha, and whether the store might have fared better in the city’s core, where more foot traffic might have made survival possible. We hear these kinds of comments now and then. There are a number of people who feel some of our historic and iconic businesses —DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery and Tenuta’s Deli come to mind — would benefit from being Downtown. We are not sure they would be the least bit interested. DeBerge’s did, in fact, start in our Downtown, but has had decades of business success on the southern edge of Uptown. And frankly, as much as we would like to see a Tenuta’s-like retailer Downtown, with some produce thrown in, the 52nd Street crowd favorite seems to be doing just fine where it is — although additional aisle space and parking would certainly be welcome.