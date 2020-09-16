Our view: Governor should be proactive, send what is needed here

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenoshans need to feel safe, like everyone else in Wisconsin.

And that means Kenosha needs support from the state to bolster local and regional law enforcement efforts.

And it means this week, after the 2,000 National Guard members have left and the curfew is gone.

Monday night’s sudden car caravan through Kenosha and protest at the courthouse again showed we are in the middle of the unrest, and that means we need support.

It started with a pair of traffic stops off Interstate 94 that led to a woman’s arrest and the arrival of a large group of protesters who partially blocked Highway 158 during rush hour.

The woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles with blacked-out licenses plates, was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, a 9mm pistol, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Authorities said she possessed no driver’s license, no registration and no insurance. She was released on bond.

A protest downtown followed.

Gov. Tony Evers should send the National Guard if that’s what it takes until tensions subside. There should be no misunderstanding. Local and regional law enforcement have been working around the clock, and they need support.