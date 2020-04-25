Our view: HarborMarket continues to sign up vendors, and that's encouraging

In too many communities, the big or most anticipated summer events already have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Take Milwaukee’s Summerfest, moved to September weekends. Or the city’s popular German Fest and Irish Fest, canceled entirely.
Or Madison’s World’s Largest Brat Fest, moved to late August. Or, well, you get the picture.
It’s so discouraging, and in some cases perhaps premature.
Can those events be held with social distancing and other safe practices in place? That should be the question in late April as communities look toward summer.
And fortunately that’s the discussion here regarding Kenosha’s popular HarborMarket.
It’s a summer staple for many families and visitors, every Saturday for five hours from May to October. Vendors often top 100 and crowds can exceed 10,000 people enjoying Kenosha and picking up their favorites.
It’s a big event every single weekend, and the question these days is can it be held and how can it be held safely in 2020.
The HarborMarket board of directors, which had to cancel the winter market when coronavirus concerns began, is now considering whether to hold the summer market as scheduled.
A status report posted by Ray Forgianni to the HarborMarket Facebook page updated the community and is encouraging. The market is continuing to accept vendor applications, without requiring payment at this time.
“At the moment, we are inclined to proceed with the summer market, but given the ever-evolving public health situation and the changing recommendations that come with it, we have not yet set an opening date,” wrote Forgianni, market president. “When the summer market opens, we anticipate a change in the structure of operation, such as more space between vendors and crowd limitations. We will monitor national and state recommendations in our decision-making process.”
Fortunately, the market has space to work with in spacing out vendor booths and limiting crowds. This summer’s market could provide an opportunity for exercise in moving around to the booths and in visiting downtown stores and establishments that may be coming back from being closed for weeks.
A more spread out market might be organized so related booths are in a similar area, allowing visitors to choose the areas they prefer. Vendors and visitors may be required to wear masks, and perhaps the market will have masks available at entrances to hand out or sell.
We already know that Kenosha Rocks in Masks, just from selfie photos sent in by readers for our new gallery online. If masks are required in public this summer, the market could become a showplace for Kenosha fashion.
We digress, but we encourage the market board to do everything it can to indeed hold HarborMarket this summer. Kenosha families and visitors so look forward to it, as do many vendors, and they will want to attend and practice safety measures to make it work for everyone.
We’re confident of that. Let’s hope conditions allow all of us to enjoy one of our favorite activities of a Kenosha summer.
