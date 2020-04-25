Our view: HarborMarket continues to sign up vendors, and that's encouraging

A status report posted by Ray Forgianni to the HarborMarket Facebook page updated the community and is encouraging. The market is continuing to accept vendor applications, without requiring payment at this time.

“At the moment, we are inclined to proceed with the summer market, but given the ever-evolving public health situation and the changing recommendations that come with it, we have not yet set an opening date,” wrote Forgianni, market president. “When the summer market opens, we anticipate a change in the structure of operation, such as more space between vendors and crowd limitations. We will monitor national and state recommendations in our decision-making process.”

Fortunately, the market has space to work with in spacing out vendor booths and limiting crowds. This summer’s market could provide an opportunity for exercise in moving around to the booths and in visiting downtown stores and establishments that may be coming back from being closed for weeks.

A more spread out market might be organized so related booths are in a similar area, allowing visitors to choose the areas they prefer. Vendors and visitors may be required to wear masks, and perhaps the market will have masks available at entrances to hand out or sell.