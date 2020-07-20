Our view: ICE backs down on student deportations

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an usual and very welcome reversal, the Trump administration this week walked back plans that could have forced international students to switch universities in mid-semester or risk deportation if their current university was forced to go to all-online classes by a fall surge in the coronavirus,

The rule change by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was met with outrage from universities across the country — including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which quickly sued to stop the new rule, arguing it compromised students’ safety and would force schools to reconsider fall enrollment plans they have spent months preparing.

Plus, there was the issue of money — big money.

Before the advent of the coronavirus last spring, international students were barred from taking classes entirely online at American colleges and universities. That went out the window when COVID-19 outbreaks forced campuses across the country to close their classrooms and dorms and sent students packing for home as they shifted to remote learning on the fly.

ICE suspended enforcement because of the pandemic and on March 13 issued guidance to universities that would be continued. A week ago, ICE said it would reinstate enforcement, triggering the brouhaha.