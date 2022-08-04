Our view: IRS enforcement is important part of Inflation Reduction Act

The surprise deal struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative holdout West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin last month on an Inflation Reduction Act is breathtaking in its scope.

With a price tag of $370 billion it’s much smaller than what President Joe Biden had called for when he first took office, but it includes some historic changes – it would be the biggest effort the U.S. has ever made to tackle climate change, lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, extend the subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic to help some Americans who buy health insurance on their own and even put a dent in the federal deficit.

Whether that package survives intact remains to be seen, but one nugget that we hope survives is in the proposed funding mechanism: the act would bolster the Internal Revenue Service’s abilities to cut down on tax cheats by wealthy Americans and clamp down on some 200 corporations that make more than a billion in profits by imposing a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. While the corporate tax rate is currently 21 percent, some of those giant corporations with their array of accountants and lawyers actually end up paying nothing at all. That change is projected to collect an additional $313 billion over the coming decade.

The bill proposes an $80 billion investment in tax enforcement and IRS modernization that is projected to raise $203 billion in federal revenue over the next decade.

Not raising taxes, but closing loopholes with fair enforcement – that’s something we have long advocated.

Consider these facts: The IRS estimates that from 2011 to 2013 the “tax cap” – meaning the difference between what people pay in taxes and what they actually owe – amounted to $441 billion each year, or around 16 percent of total tax liability those years.

Consider that, according to a study this spring, the nation’s richest 1% fail to report 21% of their actual income through “sophisticated evasion” strategies that federal audits miss, according to a study by the IRS, the London School of Economics, Carnegies Mellon University and the University of California Berkeley released last year.

And consider that the IRS has been squeezed by budget cuts for more than a decade and the number of tax returns subject to audit declined by 46% from 2010 to 2018, according to the New York Times, which noted in an editorial last year that: “For millionaires the decline in the audit rate was 61%. Today the government employs fewer people to track down the deadbeats than at any time since the 1950s.”

Clearly the nation’s tax collection efforts are leaking like a sieve. Wherever the Inflation Reduction Act goes we hope that tax collection provisions in it survive and the IRS is given the tools it needs for fair enforcement.

The nation’s rich should pay what they owe.