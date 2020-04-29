Our view: It's too early to close Kenosha pools for the summer

The city of Kenosha, however, seems to have forgotten about the kids in late April. And that’s wrong.

While the city has made sure services like trash pickup and road construction continue through this time, it’s not done anything that would give encouragement to kids.

The playgrounds have been closed understandably, but maybe that can change in coming weeks. The swimming pools? Forget about them was the city’s message last week.

No opening on schedule in June and no opening in midsummer either. It would be too hard to get lifeguards for only a few weeks, the city administration said.

Really? We think a few people would want a job, and the Kenosha YMCA might help get the word out for certified lifeguards, but more important is deciding in April that social distancing can’t be overcome at all this summer.

The kids are not going to get the virus from the water.

The city’s job should be to make every attempt to make things work, and that means opening the two pools with social distancing guidelines of the times.