Our View: Judge Mary K. Wagner's long, distinguished career

We knew her departure was coming for eight months. But the departure still left many feeling a bit sad. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner served her last day in court last week. Wagner had a reputation that seems almost impossible for a sitting judge: Nearly everyone she dealt with seemed to respect, if not love her. That is particularly amazing in that almost any decision she brought down was going to make someone unhappy.

Her time on the bench was long and significant. She served five consecutive terms over a 30-year timespan.

In an announcement last November, Wagner indicated that she planned to step down at the end of her term. She loved being a judge, she said, but felt it was time to move on. “I wanted to retire at the end of a term so we could have a good election,” she said. Wagner wanted to make sure she left the bench when her replacement would be elected rather than appointed mid-term.