Our View: Judge Mary K. Wagner's long, distinguished career

We knew her departure was coming for eight months. But the departure still left many feeling a bit sad. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner served her last day in court last week. Wagner had a reputation that seems almost impossible for a sitting judge: Nearly everyone she dealt with seemed to respect, if not love her. That is particularly amazing in that almost any decision she brought down was going to make someone unhappy.
Her time on the bench was long and significant. She served five consecutive terms over a 30-year timespan.
In an announcement last November, Wagner indicated that she planned to step down at the end of her term. She loved being a judge, she said, but felt it was time to move on. “I wanted to retire at the end of a term so we could have a good election,” she said. Wagner wanted to make sure she left the bench when her replacement would be elected rather than appointed mid-term.
During her time on the bench, she served as deputy chief judge, as chief judge, and as the “chief of the chief judges” from 2013-14. In the court system, Wagner had a passion for issues involving families and children. She served for 12 years as a juvenile court judge, which oversees cases in which children are taken into protective custody because of abuse or neglect, delinquency cases in which children under 17 are charged with crimes, and cases where parental rights are terminated.
“I think that Judge Wagner during her time on the bench has been the conscience of Kenosha County,” District Attorney Michael Graveley said. “She’s got the biggest heart of anyone I have ever seen on the bench. She is a person who cares about the attorneys in the room, she cares about the audience. She certainly cares about the defendants and she really cares about the victims.”
As reported by court reporter Deneen Smith in the Kenosha News: “She grew up in Brighton, living with her family over her father’s tavern. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971 and became a teacher, working in Kenosha County schools. But her interest in politics led her to run for office, and she was elected as Kenosha County Clerk in 1976 and to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1978.”
Wagner found she could attend law school while serving in the Assembly, explaining the flexible schedule of a legislator gave her time to pursue her law degree.
After leaving politics, she went into private practice as a lawyer. Among her legal partners was Bruce Schroeder, who became a judge in the years before Wagner was elected. “First and foremost she may be short in stature but she is a giant in the law. She is a giant in terms of generosity and in terms of kindness,” Schroeder noted. “This business can be difficult at times, but she just has the spirit of charity … I’m going to miss her terribly.”
Wagner told the gathered group at her July 30 retirement reception at the Courthouse that she has plenty to keep her busy. On her agenda are more travel and improving her golf game — an activity she has recently taken up. She said she also wants to establish a program that would provide driver’s education training and assistance in securing driver’s licenses for low-income teens and adults who often end up in criminal court for driving without a license.
Reflecting on her career, Wagner got emotional when speaking about her gratitude for people in the community who entrusted her with the position.
“I just want people to know how grateful I am,” she said, “that I am so thankful that they gave me the opportunity to do all the things I have done, and that I have worked hard to live up to that trust.”
Former Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele was elected to take over Wagner’s Branch 6 seat. We wish her a career that is as long and as impactful as that of her predecessor.