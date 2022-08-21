Our view: Kenosha is moving forward, still has goals to reach

Earlier this week we were asked: “Why do you have to write about the civil unrest in Kenosha again?”

In the city’s 187-year history, it is difficult to point to a more traumatic period. We suffered through anger in the wake of a Black man shot multiple times by police. It was just one incident in 2020 that saw multiple conflicts between people of color and police across the nation. And for many people, it’s still fresh in their minds, and want to know what’s come of it.

So we are going to remember the 2020 unrest and the events — before and after — that continue to shape our community, not to dwell on them, but use them as a signpost for where we are going today.

When the fires of Kenosha’s unrest were put out and damaged buildings boarded up or fenced off, we began to take stock not just of the physical damage but the scars that had been left on the psyche of our community. We found that the damage ran much deeper than we realized; it started before Jacob Blake was shot or an out-of-town rioter hurled the first Molotov cocktail.

Like all of America today, we face issues involving race, inclusion, transparency, access and fairness. And even hate.

During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse a little more than a year later, we were thrust into the national spotlight, again. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in the shootings of three men — two of whom died — in the riots.

As early as the autumn of 2020, we began to repair the damage to our buildings or just tear down those that could not be salvaged. Our public buildings Downtown today show none of the damage they suffered during the riots. But look around the city and you will see the empty lots where buildings and thriving businesses once stood. In Uptown almost an entire block of 22nd Avenue was erased.

But Kenosha knows something about recovery. We were the textbook definition of “Rust Belt City.” In the years following the loss of American Brass, MacWhyte and AMC/Chrysler, among others, the city saw its manufacturing base gutted. But the city made bold plans, it took advantage of its lakefront to remake itself into a destination. It envisions a future-facing technology campus where a Chrysler plant once stood.

In some ways, this is the spirit we see two years after the destruction of the riots and the anger that triggered the upheaval. In the physical sense, Uptown is going to be the first step. Where fires destroyed several businesses, the city has greenlit a plan by developer Gorman and Company for Uptown Lofts, a retail and residential complex on 63rd Street, between 22nd and 23rd avenues.

Work on the project began this summer.

Work is also underway on repairing the damages born of mistrust and inequity. We see more commitment from elected officials, police and community groups to meet to discuss our challenges. We hear more voices discussing our future, not condemning our past.

Every month we see change happening. As a community, we are moving to be more diverse, more inclusive, and more open to new ways of viewing ourselves.

And are moving forward.

As we mark the second anniversary of the 2020 unrest in Kenosha, we laud the accomplishments of all involving in helping to rebuild and rededicate our community, while also acknowledging the goals still to be fulfilled.