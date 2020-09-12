Our view: Kenosha spirit takes over as we move forward together

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sounds of broken glass on Aug. 23 downtown were replaced the next day by the sound of drills putting up plywood to protect businesses from further damage.

Volunteers by the hundreds came that day to lend a hand. Businesses around the area sent donations and materials to aid in the effort.

The next night in Uptown, violence, arson and damage drew people there the next morning to assist.

It’s the Kenosha spirit and it’s residents’ sense of community on display that rises to help when there’s work to be done. It’s part of our core values and one we embrace, support and encourage.

Nights of destruction became days of determination to cope with protests with groups damaging property and settings fires mostly downtown and Uptown.

It began with police trying to arrest a 29-year-old Black man on the afternoon of Aug. 23, which ended when officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Blake has serious injuries.

Rage, protest and violence spread over the next three nights bringing serious damage and fires.

Ald. Bill Siel, whose district includes downtown, said a tremendous volunteer effort emerged “to batten down the hatches for what comes next.”