Our view: KUSD board makes the right decision again

“Opening our schools before every safety procedure and policy has been carefully thought through and implemented is reckless and irresponsible. Unfortunately, it will be our entire community that pays the price.”

Yes, Kenosha is blazing a trail among big city districts, but it is not in its own county.

In-person education is offered fully here, as it should be.

Students must have the opportunity to learn, after the abrupt end of classes in March. And for many, learning must take place in the classroom and not in front of a computer.

Kenosha teachers expressed many concerns at the board meeting as to why the district should have an all-virtual start.

Among them: An immune-compromised family member is at home, and it’s terribly concerning for a teacher to be with students and then go home.

We understand, but thousands of Kenoshans have been working through the pandemic, whether first responders, health care workers, factory workers, grocery store clerks and journalists, among others. They too have family concerns.

Teachers have been home for months. During that time KUSD has had committees working on reopening, and has purchased masks and safety equipment.