Our view: Lakewood School schedule change is worth watching

Students at Lakewood School in Twin Lakes will see noticeable changes on returning to school after summer break.
First, they’ll see the break is shorter by two and a half weeks. School starts on August 12.
Lakewood decided in March to adopt a non-traditional schedule for the upcoming school year.
District Administrator Christine Anderson said the school will move to a customized balanced schedule, with a shorter summer and more interim sessions.
The new calendar was created collaboratively with Lakewood staff, students, families and input from peers around the state. All state Department of Public Instruction guidelines have been met.
“This model integrates an innovative approach to learning and school support,” Anderson said.
The goal, she said, is to reduce academic regression typically called “summer slide” or learning loss from the 12-week summer long vacation.
While Anderson cautioned it is not year-round schooling, she said it does offer a full year of academic instruction.
The Kenosha Unified School District has two schools following a year-round schedule – Frank and Wilson. Their breaks are coordinated with school quarters, which is different from the rest of Unified.
Data from the state DPI report card comparison illustrates that Frank School has shown dramatic academic improvement since 2013-14 under its schedule. It also has lower staff turnover than other schools in the inner city or other schools with high levels of poverty, said Tanya Ruder, chief communication officer for the district.
During the interim sessions, Lakewood will offer optional enrichment opportunities to supplement learning. Student services such as bus transportation and breakfast and lunch will be available.
Ruder said Frank and Wilson schools also offer educational opportunities during breaks.
Under the new calendar, Lakewood students start classes on Aug. 12 and end June 11, 2021. There will be a two-week interim in mid-October, a one-week interim Jan. 4-8 following the two-week winter break, an interim session in March following spring break and a summer interim session from June 28 to July 16, 2021.
There certainly will be a learning curve for students, parents, teachers and staff. It will take a commitment by all to make it work.
The planners have done their homework, however. Anderson said their group contacted many Illinois and Wisconsin schools that already use a balanced school calendar. A few Lakewood staff experienced such a schedule when they were in school.
Lakewood’s success may encourage other schools to look into this approach or other innovative ideas to improve student learning. Anderson said she spoke to three individuals during the planning phase who were intrigued by the plan.
Such engagement can lead to better test scores, higher graduation rates and student readiness for additional education or entering the workforce.
Lakewood may be on the right track if the new schedule leads to student improvements. It’s worth a try, and others in education will be watching with interest.
