Our view: Lakewood School schedule change is worth watching

Data from the state DPI report card comparison illustrates that Frank School has shown dramatic academic improvement since 2013-14 under its schedule. It also has lower staff turnover than other schools in the inner city or other schools with high levels of poverty, said Tanya Ruder, chief communication officer for the district.

During the interim sessions, Lakewood will offer optional enrichment opportunities to supplement learning. Student services such as bus transportation and breakfast and lunch will be available.

Ruder said Frank and Wilson schools also offer educational opportunities during breaks.

Under the new calendar, Lakewood students start classes on Aug. 12 and end June 11, 2021. There will be a two-week interim in mid-October, a one-week interim Jan. 4-8 following the two-week winter break, an interim session in March following spring break and a summer interim session from June 28 to July 16, 2021.

There certainly will be a learning curve for students, parents, teachers and staff. It will take a commitment by all to make it work.