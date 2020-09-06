Our view: Make body cams a higher priority

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The creaking sound you heard last week was the barn door being closed. Or, at least half of a barn door.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said he would include funding for police body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s officers in the 2021 budget when he presents it to the county board next month. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the city plans to by them for police officers – but not until 2022.

Both the city and the county have dawdled for several years over the implementation of body cams – endorsing them as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence – but balking at the high costs of implementation.

That has proven to be penny wise and pound foolish.

The shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer – seven times in the back as he tried to elude police and enter a car – was captured on a brief video clip by a neighbor. It quickly went viral, enflamed the community and led to riots, looting, the burning of businesses and two deaths.