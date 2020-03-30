Our view: NFL fills a gap and takes measured approach that should be modeled

That’s a measured approach. And talk about comfort: Hearing Goodell announce the draft picks, and seeing the players’ reactions, will feel so good to us as we practice social distancing and staying home.

Think about it: In Wisconsin, we will still be under the governor’s “safer-at-home” order on NFL Draft weekend.

At least that weekend, there’s something to look forward to.

And that gets us to our concern over cancellations/postponements of events that are months and months away.

College commencement ceremonies are postponed already, as are golf tournaments and other events that make us shake our head.

Why so soon? Why are they canceled already? Are we going to postpone summer before it even gets warm?

We understand fully the need for social distancing and taking precautions now, as we aim to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. But none of us knows when that curve will be flattened in this country, and whether some things can take place after that.

We do know that the coronavirus won’t go away fully until there’s a vaccine. We will not have zero cases in the near future.