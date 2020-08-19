Our view: No time to stop teaching history

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois legislator’s call to stop teaching history in the state’s schools until we get it right should spark discussion.

Discussion, in fact, that encourages current events and changing times to be including in teaching history in our nation’s schools. That always should be the goal.

History is not to be discarded or changed because we want to or feel the need to. History is to be preserved and we can learn from it. We do not have to repeat it.

Rep. La Shawn Ford recently asked the Illinois State Board of Education and the state’s 800 plus school districts to remove history curricula, books and materials that “unfairly communicate history until suitable alternatives are developed.”

He wrote, “We should stop teaching history in our schools. The way history is now being taught leads to a racist society, perpetuates white privilege, and overlooks the contributions of women and minorities.”

Ford’s proposal comes as educators have been reflecting on what they teach and how they teach it in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the national protests.