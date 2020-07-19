Our view: Officer saves life in Kenosha: "That's what we do'

“I think it was a hate crime,” said Carr, 61 who is black. Hoist is white.

From the criminal complaint: “The entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding … as Cleveland spoke Officer Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”

Carr said Vega grabbed a towel, pulled the flaps of the flesh on his neck back together, and put pressure on the gaping wound, working to keep him calm until paramedics arrived.

He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He said he received a blood transfusion and got nearly 100 stitches to close the wounds in his neck. He was released from the hospital Monday night.

On Tuesday, Vega returned to the house for what was an emotional meeting with Carr.

“He started crying, almost made me cry,” Vega said. “I was like, ‘It’s part of my job, man. Don’t even think twice about it. That’s what what we do.’”

That is what police officers do, in Kenosha and around the country every single day. Save lives, rescue people, and then do it again and again.