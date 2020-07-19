Our view: Officer saves life in Kenosha: "That's what we do'

Officer Javier Vega had seen it before. In combat.
Responding to a bloody scene at a house last week, seeing Cleveland Carr cut open with a razor, a knife and a box cutter, Vega did what he’s trained to do.
“You see a human, you see a person and he’s scared, rightfully so,” Vega said. “That training just takes over, and you think, ‘I’m going to do whatever I can to save this person.’ To be able to react and save his life, that right there is the reason why I’m a cop.”
This happened last Monday night in Kenosha. In a rooming house on the 1800 block of 67th Street, Carr said he was attacked by a housemate, first with a razor blade. He knew it was bad.
“It’s like this,” Carr said, slapping one hand against another. “Then I felt this warm feeling, and I knew it was blood – I knew I was fighting for my life right there.”
He yelled for a friend to call 911. “I started getting weak because I was losing so much blood,” he said.
He recalled being held down by a man holding a screw driver to his head when Kenosha police arrived. The man broke the hold when he heard the sirens.
Chace Hoist, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree homicide. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
“I think it was a hate crime,” said Carr, 61 who is black. Hoist is white.
From the criminal complaint: “The entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding … as Cleveland spoke Officer Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”
Carr said Vega grabbed a towel, pulled the flaps of the flesh on his neck back together, and put pressure on the gaping wound, working to keep him calm until paramedics arrived.
He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He said he received a blood transfusion and got nearly 100 stitches to close the wounds in his neck. He was released from the hospital Monday night.
On Tuesday, Vega returned to the house for what was an emotional meeting with Carr.
“He started crying, almost made me cry,” Vega said. “I was like, ‘It’s part of my job, man. Don’t even think twice about it. That’s what what we do.’”
That is what police officers do, in Kenosha and around the country every single day. Save lives, rescue people, and then do it again and again.
There was no video of Vega saving Carr, no video that could go viral like others have of officers gone bad. This isn’t the kind of encounter that is referred to when some people talk about defunding police.
But this is common and it happened here, and fortunately we were able to report it and bring light to it.
As Vega said, “To be able to react and save his life, that right there is the reason why I’m a cop.”
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!