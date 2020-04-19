Our view: Pilot testing program here, proposed by County Board member, merits consideration

As the coronavirus crisis continues, significantly moving ahead may require widespread testing with immediate results and new methods of contact tracing.
Worker safety must be assured for confidence to return to many offices and workplaces.
Best ideas should rise to the top, and one recently offered by an attorney and Kenosha County board member merits consideration.
Terry Rose sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers suggesting a pilot program for COVID-19 testing be established in the county.
“I believe the current measures to mitigate and contain the spreading are not sufficient,” Rose wrote, no doubt speaking for many.
The program he outlined could not be done everywhere, but we need to move forward in phases and perhaps one location at a time. And where better than Kenosha County, with a growing workforce and where many employees are working through the governor’s Safer-at-Home order at “essential businesses.”
“We need to be testing people without symptoms,” he wrote. “We should start a program in Kenosha, district by district, in a new program with Abbott.”
Abbott Laboratories, of course, has come up with a test that delivers fast results. It was reported this week that Abbott has shipped 566,000 of its sought after molecular tests for the COVID-19 strain to all 50 states.
The test, which has been praised by President Trump and the White House task force, can deliver positive results in five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. Managing and distributing the state’s allotment of Abbott tests could make a pilot program work here.
“I strongly suggest to start a program of testing everyone district by district using a drive-through system with the state at home in place,” Rose wrote. “We’ll be able to test those asymptomatic people.”
Rose pointed out that it would take executive action by Evers to set up a program that would “discover who should be in quarantine but are unaware of it.” He sent copies of his letter to various elected officials and legislators.
While the US is behind in testing, European countries have been moving toward mass testing, following the example of South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.
A recent Wall Street Journal report quoted Austria chancellor Sebastian Kurtz saying mass testing “will allow us to see the iceberg.”
Rose said current testing, which takes time to identify the disease in patients, is not solving the problem. “We know they are sick,” he said. “The current method is only creating statistics – how many have the disease, how many have died.”
Abbott’s molecular test, run on the company’s ID NOW platform, has changed the landscape and offers hope for new and expanded testing ideas and availability.
“With rapid testing on ID NOW, the healthcare providers can provide molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots,” said Robert B. Ford, Abbott president and CEO.
Rose has heard little but silence since his April 2 letter to Evers and shared with local officials. And that’s disappointing. It should spark conversation toward increasing testing and next steps.
Too often we hear people in support of Safer-at-Home and nothing else. We need to start taking steps ahead, and Rose offers an idea that should spark others.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!