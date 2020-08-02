Our view: Plan for November voting now

Some states, like Utah and Washington, have voted by mail without problems, but they spent big dollars automating the process.

Wisconsin, by comparison, was thrust into the vote-by-mail surge because of COVID last spring and despite the effort of election clerks to handle the volume, a combination of arcane state laws, USPS ballot delivery issues, last minute changes by lawmakers, election officials and judges because of disputes put chaos and 150,000 absentee ballots were either not returned or rejected due to errors, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, after a three-month investigation in combination with Columbia Journalism Investigations and PBS’ Frontlines.

The November turnout will be even higher, and that spring discrepancy of 150,000 votes could loom large if it is repeated in a split state that went to President Donald Trump by 22,000 votes in 2016.

One of the big problems is the mail issue. Wisconsin allows voters to request a ballot just five days before Election Day, but getting a ballot sent out and returned to election officials in that time frame is nearly impossible. And as happened last spring it can trigger challenges over whether a ballot was postmarked by Election Day — since many ballots were not marked or didn’t have date stamps.