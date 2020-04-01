Our view: Postponing the April 7 election is the right call

The April 7 election is still going forward. But it’s a mess and it’s only going to get worse as Election Day approaches.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said in a memo Tuesday that nearly 60% of the state’s municipalities have reported a lack of enough poll workers to staff the election — amounting to a shortage of more than 6,900 poll workers — due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbeak.
Of the 1,320 municipalities to report poll worker shortages as of Monday, 111 have reported they do not have enough poll workers to staff even one polling place, according to a new memo from the commission.
The memo also notes the possibility of unexpected absences due to illness or fear on election day.“While an unexpected absence is always possible, many clerks worry they do not have adequate depth to accommodate missing staff,” according to the memo. “To mitigate this risk, many jurisdictions, including several large cities, are consolidating their polling places to preserve manpower.”
The City of Waukesha announced on Monday that due to a lack of available poll workers, there only will be one polling location on Election Day. That will make it impossible for people to stay the recommended six feet apart to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The City of Oak Creek announced last week that it was suspending all in-person early voting.
And the City of Kenosha has announced a list of 10 polling places and procedures that will be in place on Election Day.
People are encouraged to request an absentee ballot online. While in theory that sounds easy, not everyone has internet access and the libraries many people depend on are closed. As part of the process, you also have to digitally upload a copy of your photo ID. Try explaining that over the phone to your 95-year-old grandmother.
Recognizing this problem, officials in Milwaukee and Dane counties are encouraging absentee voters staying home due to the coronavirus to use an “indefinitely confined provision” to avoid the state’s photo ID requirement. But that leads to separate legal issues.
The Wisconsin Election Commission – which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans – met in an emergency session over the weekend but couldn’t reach a consensus on what to do and essentially took no action.
On top of that, Gov. Tony Evers proposed last week to do the entire election remotely –with all voters being sent ballots.
But in making that proposal, the governor didn’t say how that would logistically happen. Would they be able to figure out who had already voted to avoid sending them another ballot? Would sending hundreds of thousands of ballots a week before the election even be feasible?
As Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a press release last week, “A mail-in ballot election is logistically impossible and incredibly flawed. In fact, other states say it’s impossible to implement, especially two weeks (now one week) before the election with countless staffing, postal and safety considerations; our local clerks are already running out of ballots and supplies.”
He went on to say, “More than 100,000 votes have already been cast and 600,000 additional absentee ballots have been sent out, meaning that a large number of voters could receive two ballots. And because the voter rolls are not updated, ballots would go to thousands of people who may have moved. It was careless and reckless for Governor Evers to even make this suggestion.”
That is all true, the governor’s suggestion was reckless. But Republicans – including Speaker Vos—are being just as reckless by not demanding that the April 7 election be postponed.
We called for the postponement of the election a week ago. A week later, the situation is even more critical. The election needs to be postponed and elected officials from both parties need to make that call today.
