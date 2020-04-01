Our view: Postponing the April 7 election is the right call

And the City of Kenosha has announced a list of 10 polling places and procedures that will be in place on Election Day.

People are encouraged to request an absentee ballot online. While in theory that sounds easy, not everyone has internet access and the libraries many people depend on are closed. As part of the process, you also have to digitally upload a copy of your photo ID. Try explaining that over the phone to your 95-year-old grandmother.

Recognizing this problem, officials in Milwaukee and Dane counties are encouraging absentee voters staying home due to the coronavirus to use an “indefinitely confined provision” to avoid the state’s photo ID requirement. But that leads to separate legal issues.

The Wisconsin Election Commission – which consists of three Democrats and three Republicans – met in an emergency session over the weekend but couldn’t reach a consensus on what to do and essentially took no action.

On top of that, Gov. Tony Evers proposed last week to do the entire election remotely –with all voters being sent ballots.