Our view: Projects in works with more potential for workforce housing gains in county

“They almost have to be building nonstop for two to five years to meet all of the housing demands,” said Lou Molitor, Kenosha Chamber of Commerce president.

Is the housing shortage slowing some of the employment growth?

“Maybe not yet,” said Wessling Grosz. “But more often than we’d like, our new employees are not our new residents.”

Developers like S.R. Mills, Greg Moyer and David Nankin have multiple housing projects in various phases of completion in Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Still, obstacles are many in housing projects. They are, among others, zoning restrictions, density, infrastructure and land cost.

How much of it should be market rate, luxury rentals, single-family affordable, lower income? We know there needs to be a mix of all types. Cluster homes may be part of the answer.

Housing and financial experts have seen new strategies come up, such as tax incremental financial districts for workforce housing, state tax credits and more funding and partnerships for down payment assistance.