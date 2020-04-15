Our view: Race plays role in coronavirus deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has shown itself to be a racist killer here in America. Its victims are disproportionately from our black communities judging from early — and incomplete — data on coronavirus deaths.

In city after city, state after state, that is showing to be the case.

Consider that, as of the first week in April, Louisiana, one of the hotbeds of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70% of the deaths there were African Americans. That’s more than double the state’s ratio of 32% African Americans.

Or Chicago, where 72% of the city’s deaths have been among blacks, even though they make up just 30% of the Windy City’s population. Statewide in Illinois, 43% of those who have died are African American, although they represent 15% of Illinois’ population.

In Michigan, where 14% of the population is African American, they account for a third of the positive tests for COVID-19 and 40% of state deaths.

The disparities are not quite as stark in New York City which has been the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. There, according to news reports, African Americans represent 28% of the deaths compared to their 22% of the population; Hispanics account for 34% of the COVID-19 deaths, while they represent 29% of the population.