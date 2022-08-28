Our view: Return elections to the GAB system, don't make them more partisan

‘Who should run elections?”
That was the headline on a story earlier this month that chronicled how state Republicans who have been displeased with the state’s election administration under the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in the 2020 presidential elections are pushing for changes.
Against a background of unfounded election fraud allegations, the WEC has come under fire for allowing election drop boxes to be used to cut down on crowded polling places during the COVID pandemic (struck down by the State Supreme Court), its direction to election clerks on curing absentee ballots that had minor errors like the lack of a witness’s address, “ballot harvesting” and other issues.
The irony, of course, is that the Republican-controlled state Legislature and then Gov. Scott Walker created the six-member commission in 2016 because they were angry over the actions of the previous election oversight agency, the Government Accountability Board for its investigation into whether Walker’s campaign had unlawfully coordinated with the Club for Growth and other “outside” groups during the 2012 recall election.
Instead of a nonpartisan commission made up of former state judges, Republicans opted to go with a bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission composed of three Republicans and three Democrats. That, quite predictably, has resulted in 3-3 deadlocks on election administration whenever it deals with an issue that is deemed to favor one political party’s interests over another.
So, now, with the WEC falling into disfavor, Republicans are casting about for ideas to once again “reform” state election administration.
One of the worst ideas being bandied about is to put election administration oversight over to the Secretary of State. That office is currently held – and has been for 40 years — by Doug La Follette, a Democrat incumbent. Republicans, of course, see an opportunity to oust La Follette.
That would make election oversight and guidance to election clerks a highly partisan position subject to the whims of a single politician. That would be a mistake.
For Exhibit A in our argument, we would refer you to former President Donald Trump’s infamous call to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger on Jan. 2, 2021 as Trump sought to overturn his defeat in Georgia.
“So, look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 voters, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said, adding later, “So what are we going to do here folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”
“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump told Raffensberger, “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”
Raffensberger, fortunately, had the gumption to resist Trump’s cajoling and threats and told him, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”
Fortunately, the Secretary of State idea doesn’t seem to be gaining much traction. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, worries that Democrats could still hold on to the office. Vos said he is open to ideas, “But the idea of trusting an elected official to be nonpartisan in their application of the law, I just don’t know if that’s possible. I’d certainly be open to it, but as of right now, I’m not convinced.”
Remarkably, La Follette himself it opposed to having election oversight in his office.
The future of election oversight in Wisconsin will doubtlessly continue to be debated – and re-debated. Much will depend on the state gubernatorial election and whether Gov. Tony Evers is able to retain his office, which would give him veto power over GOP legislation.
We believe state elections should be administered by an agency that is as unbiased and nonpartisan as possible. That’s a hard ask in these highly partisan times.
Sometimes we can find solutions in the past. One place to look is the structure of the old Government Accountability Board, which was unique among all states. The GAB had six members, all former state judges, who were nominated by the governor from a roster of potential board members selected by a panel of Wisconsin Court of Appeals. Nominees then had to be confirmed by the state Senate.
GAB members couldn’t hold another state or local public office or become a candidate; they couldn’t make political contributions or engage in partisan political activities; nor could they be a lobbyist or even employed by a person who has a lobbyist.
That doesn’t seem like a bad place to start.
