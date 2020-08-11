Our view: Saving drug users, one at a time

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drug users and addicts are finding out more and more that the drugs they buy or share with friends are causing overdoses and death.

Just as the Kenosha County Health Department warned in May about a spike in overdose cases, it again issued the same warning about overdoses as four people overdosed and one died at a home party July 28.

A woman who hosted the party and provided the drugs, believed to be cocaine, has been arrested and charged with nine felonies in the case.

The four who overdosed were revived with Narcan. The drugs were found to contain fentanyl.

Also, police are looking for a suspect in several other overdose cases recently. And police arrested a 46-year-old man after he sold heroin on four occasions recently to an undercover officer.

Liane Blanck, population project manager in the county’s Division of Health, said in an email that late summer is a time to see more overdoses than other times of the year, except for January and February.

She said the Health Department doesn’t generally know if a drug contained fentanyl unless it is a fatality.