Our view: Saving drug users, one at a time

Drug users and addicts are finding out more and more that the drugs they buy or share with friends are causing overdoses and death.
Just as the Kenosha County Health Department warned in May about a spike in overdose cases, it again issued the same warning about overdoses as four people overdosed and one died at a home party July 28.
A woman who hosted the party and provided the drugs, believed to be cocaine, has been arrested and charged with nine felonies in the case.
The four who overdosed were revived with Narcan. The drugs were found to contain fentanyl.
Also, police are looking for a suspect in several other overdose cases recently. And police arrested a 46-year-old man after he sold heroin on four occasions recently to an undercover officer.
Liane Blanck, population project manager in the county’s Division of Health, said in an email that late summer is a time to see more overdoses than other times of the year, except for January and February.
She said the Health Department doesn’t generally know if a drug contained fentanyl unless it is a fatality.
No one should encourage anyone to take any illicit drugs. But if the choice is between a potential death or saving a life, save the life.
Vivent Health is helping save those lives. The nonprofit started its mission to help save those with HIV in 1994 and has expanded its programs to areas including behavioral and mental healthcare, housing services, food pantry and Lifepoint needle exchange.
In 2019 it began helping drug users. Among its services, it will provide free fetanyl test strips to determine if fentanyl is present in a drug. In 2019, it had served 96 clients in Kenosha and 2,666 statewide. In the first seven months of this year it is has seen 104 clients in Kenosha, with 557 test strips distributed here.
Bill Keeton, communication spokesman for Vivent, said its data has shown that 52% of individuals who find fentanyl in the drug use less than they had planned. Keeton said drug users can feel the difference and stop the injection if the drug feels too strong.
Those seeking help can call for an appointment (it’s open Tuesday and Friday) and receive the individually wrapped fentanyl test strips, available at Vivent Health, 1212 57th St.
While users may not be ready to kick the habit, they aren’t ready to kick the can, either. The test strip steers them away from danger and maybe reduces the number of overdoses and deaths.
