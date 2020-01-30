Our view: Sexual-assault victims deserve justice; Their attackers deserve punishment

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will review a series of sexual assault investigations from the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal report released last month found that many were conducted improperly, the Capital Times reported Jan. 20.
At least two Guard victims whose cases were initially investigated by the Guard were notified by the National Guard Bureau last week that Wisconsin’s DOJ would review some cases, according to an email from the NGB obtained by the Capital Times. The NGB is the federal administrative agency that oversees Guard units nationwide, and authored the report on the Wisconsin Guard.
One victim told the Cap Times she wants her case reviewed by the DOJ and the other is still considering it. The reviews could lead to some cases being fully re-investigated and prosecuted.
One soldier, who experienced a sexual assault in the Army National Guard and was retaliated against for reporting it, said she is thankful for the review but doesn’t have any “outrageous hopes for justice.”
“My case was handled in a manner that was not simply haphazard — it was done in a way that ensured my perpetrator retired as a hero, while I was forced to endure six years of libel, slander and ostracism,” she said. The Capital Times is not naming her because she still serves in the Guard. “I watched the people who retaliated against me get promotions and progress in their careers while I spun my wheels simply defending myself from removal.”
The Capital Times wrote about her case last year, in which the soldier reported that a high-ranking leader in her unit sexually harassed and assaulted her and other women. After her allegations were substantiated by the Guard, the perpetrator was allowed to retire with benefits and was later rehired by the Guard as a private civilian contractor.
The Guard’s former leader, Adjutant General Donald Dunbar, and other leaders working with him “not only allowed these erroneous internal investigations to take place, but welcomed them,” the soldier said.
“In my case, the cover-up was exponentially worse than the original offense … and exponentially more damaging,” she said. “It would be nice to have someone simply acknowledge the wrongs I suffered because my leadership was too busy retaliating against me to consider the consequences of their actions.”
The DOJ review comes after federal investigators from the National Guard Bureau found that the Wisconsin National Guard violated state and federal law by improperly conducting sexual assault investigations using internal investigators who were, at times, not fully trained. That practice potentially compromised dozens of investigations. The investigations are used as the basis for how or whether an alleged perpetrator is punished.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the review, ordered by Gov. Tony Evers, will help DOJ “determine where further investigation and potential prosecution is appropriate.”
“Survivors shouldn’t be denied a full investigation because the Wisconsin National Guard improperly handled their case or because they were deterred from reporting,” he said.
If Wisconsin National Guard assault victims can’t get justice from National Guard Bureau, then the Wisconsin Department of Justice must do all it can for them. Evers and Kaul are right to conduct a review.