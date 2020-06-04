Our view: Small street repairs a numbers game

We seem to see it every year. We are inundated with orange construction barrels and detours that direct you away from your regular route in Kenosha.
We are seeing more construction on 22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 52nd Street, 60th Street west of 39th Avenue, Washington Road west of Highway 31. These are big projects.
But what about the pothole-filled street in front of your house, or that two-block stretch of deteriorated concrete you have to drive over to the grocery store? Are they going to be improved?
They are, depending on their number.
Every two years Kenosha streets (and avenues) are reviewed and given a number between 1 and 10, with 10 being a just finished new road and 1, the almost impassable bit of road.
Street ratings are not in a searchable database, and the sheer number of roads makes it impossible to get to every one every two years.
The city annually works on roadways in the 1 to 3 range, said Brian Cater, supervisor for traffic in the city’s engineering department, based on the budget allowed.
This year $3.2 million is dedicated to street repair, but none of the projects that involve new concrete, milling of asphalt and resurfacing are done by street division employees. That work is done by contractors with their own or contract employees.
Roadwork is included in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which is updated in the budget every year. The projects are sent out to bid, and the city reviews those bids and approves who will do what project based on the lowest bid.
When the money for roadwork runs out, that’s it for the year. The city budget approves CIP money for the next year and the cycle repeats itself using the worst roads on the list.
So if you want to see your road replaced, hope that it is on the CIP list of projects to be done.
You won’t be able to check on it, given there’s no searchable database. But when the city has your number, your time will come.
