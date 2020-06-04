Our view: Small street repairs a numbers game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We seem to see it every year. We are inundated with orange construction barrels and detours that direct you away from your regular route in Kenosha.

We are seeing more construction on 22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 52nd Street, 60th Street west of 39th Avenue, Washington Road west of Highway 31. These are big projects.

But what about the pothole-filled street in front of your house, or that two-block stretch of deteriorated concrete you have to drive over to the grocery store? Are they going to be improved?

They are, depending on their number.

Every two years Kenosha streets (and avenues) are reviewed and given a number between 1 and 10, with 10 being a just finished new road and 1, the almost impassable bit of road.

Street ratings are not in a searchable database, and the sheer number of roads makes it impossible to get to every one every two years.

The city annually works on roadways in the 1 to 3 range, said Brian Cater, supervisor for traffic in the city’s engineering department, based on the budget allowed.