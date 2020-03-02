Our view: Solar farm on track in Paris as concerns are being addressed
Our view: Solar farm on track in Paris as concerns are being addressed

A 200-megawatt solar energy project in the town of Paris by Invenergy Renewables has advanced to the Public Service Commission for approval.

The $220 million solar energy farm with 1,400-plus acres of solar arrays and up to 750,000 solar panels is moving forward after local officials met with the Kenosha County Land and Water Conservation Committee to discuss concerns.

Town of Paris and Kenosha County Planning and Development staff are working to address those concerns that focused on roads, the environment, farm drainage and decommissioning of the project.

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said approval from the PSC will take 12 to 18 months.

The company, according to its application, plans to lease 2,620 acres and purchase 80 acres to build an electrical substation adjacent to the existing substation and construct maintenance buildings and potentially battery storage facilities.

The project could have the capacity to produce as much as 250-megawatts.

The project is a rectangular piece of land 1.5 miles west of Interstate 94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 on the south.

Given the state’s commitment to solar energy, Holloway said “it’s kind of been a foregone conclusion that if they got this far … the likelihood of it being approved in same fashion is pretty high.”

Some residents worried that the gravel roads would be hard to remove if the land would return to farm use. They also expressed concerns about not knowing what’s inside of the solar panels that, if broken, could cause environmental damage, and how the plant would be decommissioned.

Invenergy officials said no solar farm has been decommissioned inside the United States before, so there is no example of how to do it.

Holloway said the panels, when in good condition, are environmentally safe. They have a useful life of less than 25 years and lose about 5 percent efficiency each year. The panels that are replaced are sent to landfills certified to accept them. Pheasant Run does not accept them.

Invenergy officials also said the company intended to sell the finished package to another entity, and if a new owner would pull out it would be responsible to remove everything above the surface.

Holloway said the town will request a reclamation plan and a memorandum of understanding incorporated in the PSC order.

We applaud addressing concerns early and seeking community support. We believe some concerns can handled by monitoring and knowledge. Coupled with protections already requested of the PSC, this high-impact project merits approval.

“This isn’t all negative,” Holloway said. “It’s a clean source of energy; it’s a source of revenue, and if done right, it can protect the land. There are definite positives to it.

“We are trying to do what is best for the county and the town.”

Our view: As esports explode, Wisconsin can take a lead role
Editorial

Our view: As esports explode, Wisconsin can take a lead role

  • Updated

College scholarships to play video games?

It's not as crazy as you think; in fact it's happening now, and at least two Wisconsin legislators want to make sure the state isn't left behind.

In mid-February, state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, introduced LRB-3801, creating a grant program for Wisconsin schools to establish esports programs.

McGuire noted that esports — i.e. video-game-based competitions — is a rapidly growing field that provides a competitive environment that can be more inclusive than traditional athletic events.

At the start of the 2018 school year, there were 128 colleges/universities offering approximately $15 million in scholarships related to esports, McGuire said. In five years, that number is expected to rise to 800 colleges/universities and $100 million in scholarships.

Not unlike sporting events, esports tournaments draw thousands of spectators and rake in millions of dollars. According to statistics compiled by Newzoo, there were nearly 900 major esports events in 2019 that brought in ticket revenue of more than $56 million.

And it is possible to "go pro" in esports, with top gamers making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Also notable is that esports can be played on a level field by anyone — height, weight, gender and physical prowess are not factors.

At the same time, esports have been shown to have the same benefits as regular sports, with an emphasis on teamwork, communication and overcoming obstacles.

Like a football or basketball team, players on esports teams train regularly, taking part in drills and sharpening their acumen.

Gateway Technical College announced the formation of an esports club this year, and UW-Parkside is preparing to offer an esports program in the fall. More and more high schools and colleges are also starting esports teams.

As the activity explodes, it stands to reason that the state should step up.

“The passage of this bill would be a critical step in positioning Wisconsin as a leader in the global esports industry,” said James O’Hagan, Racine educator and founder of the Academy of Esports.

“With a projected $100 million in collegiate scholarships by 2023, the funds in this bill will ensure equitable access to this extraordinary opportunity for our state’s students and place Wisconsin at the forefront of the national conversation about education and esports.”

The time for scoffing at gamers and stereotyping them is over. Esports is a wave of the future and should be regarded no differently than traditional sports.

We agree that Wisconsin should take the plunge into esports and strongly consider the merits of the bill proposed by the legislators.

