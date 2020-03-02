Our view: Solar farm on track in Paris as concerns are being addressed

A 200-megawatt solar energy project in the town of Paris by Invenergy Renewables has advanced to the Public Service Commission for approval.
The $220 million solar energy farm with 1,400-plus acres of solar arrays and up to 750,000 solar panels is moving forward after local officials met with the Kenosha County Land and Water Conservation Committee to discuss concerns.
Town of Paris and Kenosha County Planning and Development staff are working to address those concerns that focused on roads, the environment, farm drainage and decommissioning of the project.
Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said approval from the PSC will take 12 to 18 months.
The company, according to its application, plans to lease 2,620 acres and purchase 80 acres to build an electrical substation adjacent to the existing substation and construct maintenance buildings and potentially battery storage facilities.
The project could have the capacity to produce as much as 250-megawatts.
The project is a rectangular piece of land 1.5 miles west of Interstate 94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 on the south.
Given the state’s commitment to solar energy, Holloway said “it’s kind of been a foregone conclusion that if they got this far … the likelihood of it being approved in same fashion is pretty high.”
Some residents worried that the gravel roads would be hard to remove if the land would return to farm use. They also expressed concerns about not knowing what’s inside of the solar panels that, if broken, could cause environmental damage, and how the plant would be decommissioned.
Invenergy officials said no solar farm has been decommissioned inside the United States before, so there is no example of how to do it.
Holloway said the panels, when in good condition, are environmentally safe. They have a useful life of less than 25 years and lose about 5 percent efficiency each year. The panels that are replaced are sent to landfills certified to accept them. Pheasant Run does not accept them.
Invenergy officials also said the company intended to sell the finished package to another entity, and if a new owner would pull out it would be responsible to remove everything above the surface.
Holloway said the town will request a reclamation plan and a memorandum of understanding incorporated in the PSC order.
We applaud addressing concerns early and seeking community support. We believe some concerns can handled by monitoring and knowledge. Coupled with protections already requested of the PSC, this high-impact project merits approval.
“This isn’t all negative,” Holloway said. “It’s a clean source of energy; it’s a source of revenue, and if done right, it can protect the land. There are definite positives to it.
“We are trying to do what is best for the county and the town.”
