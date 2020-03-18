Our view: Sports, businesses step up to fight coronavirus spread

Private industries — from the sports world to restaurants to retailers — last week quickly stepped up to help workers faced with the loss of wages because of the coronavirus.
While Congress was squabbling over legislation— finally passed by the House on Saturday which also addresses workers and lost wages due to the virus – players, companies and others had already moved on it.
Most of the sports world cratered when the NBA cancelled a game just before tipoff because a player had tested positive for COVID-19 — and then indefinitely cancelled all other games to prevent the spread in arenas. Ditto for the NCAA which whacked the highly popular March Madness playoffs.
Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League — most major sports, including golf — responded by cancelling or postponing events, decisions that could cost them many billions of dollars in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.
The decisions also put thousands of stadium employees, arena workers and others out of work without a paycheck. Immediately, sports stars and teams stepped up. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the first to lead the charge with a donation of $100,000; teammate and All-Star Khris Middleton did likewise.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said within minutes of the NBA shutdown announcement he wanted to find a way to pay workers — and by Friday he had done just that, deciding to pay workers as if the games had happened. The Golden State Warriors donated $1 million to a fund to provide assistance to workers as did the ownership group Detroit’s Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers. Other teams are looking at what they will do.
And the sports world wasn’t alone — across private industry companies were stepping up to provide sick leave for workers — typically without sick leave benefits — who are sidelined by COVID-19.
Walmart, the largest private employer in the country, announced paid sick leave for 1.4 million hourly workers — up to two weeks for workers under quarantine, REI Co-op, the outdoor clothing supplier, modified its paid time-off policies to make sure retail employees would be compensated.
Starbucks announced a ‘catastophe pay” policy with up to 14 days pay for infected workers. McDonald’s fast food chain followed suit with 14 days of paid sick time for employees under quarantine — although that only affects corporate-owned franchises which account for about 5 percent of restaurants.
Uber, Lyft and Darden restaurants also changed policies.
The fact is that about 25% of American workers have no sick leave. In the service industry that balloons to 42%. No work, no paycheck — and that often forces workers to head to their jobs coughing or sniffling and spreading whatever ails them.
The challenge to curbing the danger of coronavirus is to “flatten the curve” to make sure there is no massive spike in the number of people ailing from the virus at the same time, which could overwhelm hospitals and outstrip the number of ventilators needed to treat respiratory illnesses such as the coronavirus and pneumonia.
Slowing the spread by allowing infected workers to stay home, cancelling mass gatherings like the NCAA, NBA and other major sports have done, closing universities and having students work remotely — which is now happening across the country — all work to slow the spread and prevent those spikes that can overwhelm the health and medical facilities.
Kudos to the private industries — from sports to retail to restaurants — who stepped up to protect their workers and set a line of defense against a virus whose dangers.