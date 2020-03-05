Our view: State funding needed for police body cams

After years of wrangling, the state Legislature last month passed a bill that regulates the use of law enforcement body and dash cameras and sent it along to Gov. Tony Evers.
We have advocated for a uniform statewide policy on police body cams to standardize police practices — particularly on the release of video footage — to avoid the current patchwork quilt of conflicting policies from one local jurisdiction to another.
We’re glad Evers signed the bill into law. It’s not a perfect piece of legislation, but it is a major step in the right direction.
Remarkably, it came as a result of compromise between law enforcement agencies, governments, open records advocates, privacy advocates, media representatives and other groups.
Hallelujah — just when we thought the notion of compromise on political issues was on its death bed.
State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, who co-authored the bill, said, “What we came up with, I believe, is a really good product that is in the best interest of all parties involved.”
“We were able to piece together and really thread the needle to find a good compromise that preserves individuals’ privacy, but also makes sure that we still codify that balance and test what can or can’t be released to the public,” Testin said, according to news reports.
Like any compromise, it is half a loaf.
It does not mandate the use of body cameras by all municipalities and police agencies throughout the state. That’s lamentable, particularly when it is estimated only about 60 of about 500 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin currently have that capability.
In many instances, the cost of acquiring the equipment and storage costs have been big impediments to the spread of the technology which can shed light on police-citizen interactions and find the truth of an encounter.
We continue to advocate for the governor and the state Legislature to provide funding for the expanded use of police body cam technology to help smaller municipalities and law enforcement agencies to acquire them.
But the legislation does set a minimum standard for storage and record maintenance for law enforcement agencies that do have squad and body cams — 120 days.
And it does clarify that body cam footage is subject to Wisconsin’s Open Records laws subject to exceptions, for instance, with video footage of minors, or of individuals in particularly violent or sensitive positions, like being in a state of undress. As custodians of the video record, the law enforcement agency will have the discretion on how to redact such video footage.
Unfortunately, the bill does not specify a timeline for timely release of police cam video — something that would have strengthened the legislation. Too often we have seen public officials stonewall or delay the release of public records. In Racine County, the district attorney blocked released of police cam video of a disputed police-citizen encounter in Mount Pleasant for more than a year — until after sentencing was done.
Particularly in cases that involve police shootings, we believe that prompt release of police cam video could often quell public unrest and suspicion about police actions and thereby further public confidence in law enforcement. Delays only increase public doubt.
The standardization of body cam and dash cam policy comes as Pleasant Prairie Police Department is using body cameras but the City of Kenosha and County Sheriff’s Department are not. City officials recently budgeted $200,000 for body cameras in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
We’re hopeful that as more police cams are rolled out both the public and law enforcement will come to rely on them to shed truth on sometimes disputed encounters.
Police body cams are not a cure-all — they will not necessarily provide the truth in every situation — but, over time, we’re confident they will help increase public confidence in the actions of our law officers as they take to our streets to do a most difficult job in protecting us every day.