Our view: Struggling to get an essential answer from WEDC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For businesses, dealing with government agencies and trying to clarify regulations can be a daunting process even in the best of times.

But it can be even worse during daunting times like these with COVID-19 prompting a spate of government-ordered shutdowns with temporary emergency rules that decide whether a business can stay open or not.

Essential or non-essential? That is the question.

For some small business operators tryi ng to get an answer to that question from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which is the state’s point agency on Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order –- and now its extension — has often been muddy and sometimes conflicting.

The USA TODAY NETWORK chronicled those difficulties recently with a news report on a Racine County roofing company run by Michael Hurst, who was one of 2,000 people to query the WEDC through its website seeking clarity. Since Hurst’s business was in construction it could be deemed a “critical trade” and keep operating.Hurst, according to the report, was doing work on the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, which seemed clearly within the boundaries. But what about doing work on the Foxconn project? Was that essential? Or non-essential?