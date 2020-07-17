Our view: Teaming up to host events and raise money for community needs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is for graduation parties, reunions, concerts, parades and other community activities.

Not so this year.

The inability to allow large groups of people to congregate due to the coronavirus spread has forced shutdowns of many local activities, as we all know.

But summer may be only getting started, thanks to some creative minds leading the way.

A new venue in Kenosha will allow movies and jazz performances through the rest of July and August as its large outdoor space will make social distancing easy.

It also will allow some nonprofit organizations to raise money that is distributed in the community.

Enter the Jerry Smith Farm, a nearly 50-year-old operation that offers produce and annual events, such as Corn Fest and Halloween, among others.

The farm, just west of Highway 31 on 18th Street, is partnering with Downtown Kenosha Inc. to raise money for the organization’s Small Business Relief Fund. The money from movies over the next two weekends will help businesses affected by the coronavirus.