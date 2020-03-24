Our view: The April 7 election must be postponed

The governor has ordered all bars and restaurants to close. All schools have been closed. All hair salons and barbershops have been closed. And all gatherings of over 10 people have been banned. That includes weddings, funerals and church services of over 10 people.
And this week, the governor issued a “Safer at home” order, putting further restrictions on people and businesses.
They have been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, despite forcing thousands of businesses to close their doors and hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin to stop working, the governor is insistent on going forward with the scheduled April 7 election.
That is preposterous.
Gov. Tony Evers has sent out daily messages to the public warning them to stay home.
In his message that he released over the weekend, Evers said, “First responders, nurses and so on are putting their lives and their hearts on the line to help us get through this. Now what we can do to help them is frankly stay home. Whatever we can do to stay at home will help those health care workers do the jobs that they need to do to help us get through this.”
Holding an election is completely contrary to that advice, not only because of the voters who will go out but the poll workers as well — poll workers who, because of age, are considered most vulnerable.
In a letter to the governor, Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Election Commission chief election official, wrote about the state’s urgent need for sanitation resources, poll workers and health official liaisons.
“Local election officials do not have access to the supplies they need,” the letter states. “This is not a problem we have 18 days to solve, this is a problem today.”
Georgia was supposed to have its presidential primary on Tuesday. But it’s been delayed until May 19.
Louisiana was supposed to have its primary on April 4. It has been postponed until June 20.
Puerto Rico also delayed its election.
Wisconsin should follow suit.
DNC Chair Tom Perez said elections should continue as scheduled because changing the date provides confusion, “which could lead to disenfranchising voters.”
The only thing confusing right now is hearing government officials stand up and tell citizens to stay home, but then refuse to move the date of the April election.
Not moving the April election is what is disenfranchising voters.
Already in the village of Mount Pleasant incorrect absentee ballots were sent out to 361 voters. With the haste and stress clerks are under, there are sure to be more issues reported around the state.
Voters are encouraged to vote by mail instead of in person, but taking the steps to have a ballot sent by mail may be challenging for some.
And if they don’t vote absentee by mail, then they have two choices — don’t vote or leave their homes and possibly infect someone or get infected.
Those voters are disenfranchised.
Every day, the governor delays this decision the more people he is putting at risk as they go to the polls early to absentee vote. The decision to postpone and set a new date — ideally in two months — needs to be done today.
