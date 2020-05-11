Our view: The unemployed deserve better than a busy signal

Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to the governor, said it’s important to realize, “This is an unprecedented number of claims that they had to handle in a short period of time. It’s been a significant challenge.”

With that he said, the Department of Workforce Development has been hiring.

“We’ve been transferring employees from other agencies to fill in DWD,” he said. “DWD also did a significant technology upgrade to be able to handle significantly larger number of callers and that helped a lot to make sure people weren’t being dropped and that they were able to answer more calls. And there’s going to continue to be those types of technology upgrades and additional employees and streamlining processes.”

Still it’s an embarrassment to our state to hear how unprepared Wisconsin was. And it’s very concerning to think about how those unemployed workers are doing now, without any paycheck.

Thousands and thousands of people are out of work for no fault of their own. While a lot of recognition is given to the essential frontline workers, those who are unemployed are also doing their part.