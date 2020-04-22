Our view: The USPS remains an essential service, and should be bailed out

“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more

than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement to The New York Times. “The sudden drop

in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep

and may never fully recover.” She called on Congress to

“shore up the finances of the Postal Service” as it had other businesses.

The USPS probably wouldn’t need serious financial assistance were it not the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006. The PAEA, passed by the Republican majority in both houses of Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush, required the USPS to move away from funding its pension obligations on a pay-as-you-go basis in favor of a mandate that the Postal Service calculate all of its likely pension costs over the next 75 years, and then put away enough money between 2007 and 2016 to cover most of them.Would you take out a mortgage if you’d been required, in the first year, to put away all the money you would eventually owe? Do you believe any private business handles its affairs in this way?