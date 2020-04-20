Our view: Tied 3-3 on vote after vote, Wisconsin Elections Commission fails

In other words: You’re on your own.

As we said it’s not the first time the WEC has deadlocked. It did so famously last year when the commission deadlocked (yes, 3-3) on a proposal by Republicans to purge 200,000-plus voters from the state’s voting rolls. That case is still bubbling through the courts with the voter purge denied in the most recent ruling.

That’s not the kind of direction we should be getting from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Deadlocks and partisan infighting undercut the commission’s duty to support and give guidance to election clerks across the state.

As one election clerk put it last week, “I don’t want to throw the elections commission under the bus, but if their job is to interpret the rules and they’re not doing it, something has to change. If they’re going to deadlock in a 3-3 ties and throw the onus back to us, we’ll do the best we can. But it can be frustrating when you ask the experts for an answer and they can’t give us one.”

We would suggest adding a tie-breaker member to the six-person commission. Maybe someone chosen at random from the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association – someone with skin in the game, some expertise – but not necessarily a political ax to grind like the partisan appointees.