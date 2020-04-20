Our view: Time is right for agreement on long-needed infrastructure bill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now’s the time for Congress and the president to come to agreement on, in his words, “a very big and bold” infrastructure plan that will put people to work as early as May.

We’ve needed it for years to rebuild roads, bridges and airports all over the country. But we need it now to help us get back to work once coronavirus concerns ease.

After weeks of staying at home jobs will be lost in Wisconsin and elsewhere. New jobs in construction just as the weather improves will give us a boost.

There’s nothing preventing Democrats and Republicans in Washington from doing it, but they can’t do it like the first coronavirus relief act. There’s no time or room for everybody’s pet project.

This should be a jobs bill that moves through the House and Senate swiftly in a bipartisan manner and is signed in a Rose Garden ceremony. Everybody can take the credit.

February seems like ages ago, but just nine weeks ago President Trump included a $2 trillion infrastructure plan in his budget proposal.

Trump, who has been talking about rebuilding America’s infrastructure for years, revisited the topic by tweet after the relief bill passed: