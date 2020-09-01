Our View: Time to step up: County Board should meet in emergency session

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John O’Day took time away from his visit to Minnesota late last week to inform Kenosha County Board supervisors that they won’t meet as scheduled on Tuesday.

At the time the county east of Interstate 94 was still under a 7 p.m. curfew, and parts of the city earlier in the week had been ground zero for extensive fire damage and violence.

There’s no agenda, the board chairman said. No agenda items for this first meeting after the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer that drew international attention.

Also, if the board met it would have no security for an in-person meeting open to the public. The Kenosha County sheriff said it could not provide it during the civil unrest, and the board would have to meet in public because it never approved rules to meet remotely like other boards.

O’Day sent a letter to supervisors that said in part: “I’m sure that you, like me, have been hearing from district constituents, and have been reaching out to them to hear their concerns. I’m hearing a whole range of emotions: sadness, fear, concern, a desire to help. They are looking to us, the County Board, to be united and to give them hope that we will get through this together.”