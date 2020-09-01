Our View: Time to step up: County Board should meet in emergency session

John O’Day took time away from his visit to Minnesota late last week to inform Kenosha County Board supervisors that they won’t meet as scheduled on Tuesday.
At the time the county east of Interstate 94 was still under a 7 p.m. curfew, and parts of the city earlier in the week had been ground zero for extensive fire damage and violence.
There’s no agenda, the board chairman said. No agenda items for this first meeting after the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer that drew international attention.
Also, if the board met it would have no security for an in-person meeting open to the public. The Kenosha County sheriff said it could not provide it during the civil unrest, and the board would have to meet in public because it never approved rules to meet remotely like other boards.
O’Day sent a letter to supervisors that said in part: “I’m sure that you, like me, have been hearing from district constituents, and have been reaching out to them to hear their concerns. I’m hearing a whole range of emotions: sadness, fear, concern, a desire to help. They are looking to us, the County Board, to be united and to give them hope that we will get through this together.”
Some board members took issue with canceling the meeting, saying they must meet.
“I believe the board has a big agenda,” said supervisor Terry Rose. “We need to discuss and evaluate how this was handled.”
“We were all elected, 23 of us, to do our jobs whether or not it is easy,” supervisor Zach Rodriguez said. “Now, more than ever, it is important for us to serve our constituents and not cower away and hide.”
Rodriguez said he would support “an emergency meeting” if the regular meeting doesn’t take place. “We have to address the public,” he said.
Given that President Trump is expected to visit Kenosha today, an emergency meeting should be scheduled immediately by O’Day.
The County Board should meet quickly to discuss the early response, the extensive damage and violence, and ongoing curfew. Among other things.
If O’Day doesn’t schedule it, he should step down, and any supervisor who doesn’t think they should meet too should resign.
Kenosha County residents need their elected leaders to step up. Now.
Gov. Evers Press Converence
Gov. Evers Press Converence
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
Mayor John Antaramian
THURSDAY MARCHING
Downtown
Downtown
Downtown
Downtown
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills
Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1
Gov. Press Conference
Gov. Press Conference
PROTEST - THURSDAY
PROTEST - THURSDAY
PROTEST - THURSDAY
PROTEST - THURSDAY
PROTEST - THURSDAY
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!