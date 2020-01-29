Our view: USMCA, other trade deals to have lasting impact

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“There’s a lot to gain in the USMCA,” Pence said at the time. “Last year, the state of Wisconsin alone exported more than $22 billion in goods to Mexico and Canada. Do the math, everybody. The USMCA is a win for Wisconsin and a win for America.”

In addition to the USMCA, Trump this month signed an initial trade deal with China, the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product.

The agreement leaves Trump’s tariffs on most Chinese imports in place. It also sets targets for China to buy specific amounts of American exports in the coming years.

“The two momentous trade deals we completed last week are just the beginning of a really incredible story. Because nobody thought we’d ever get here,” the president said during a visit to Texas. “They’d say the deal with China would be impossible to make, and getting rid of NAFTA would be totally impossible.”

There also been other trade agreements, in particular a $40 billion trade deal with Japan announced last September.

During his recent rally in Milwaukee, Trump said the Japan deal “has a lot to do with farmers.” The deal will phase in a $7.5 billion reduction in Japanese tariffs on American farm products while the U.S. cuts tariffs on imported Japanese manufactured goods.