Our view: Voters encouraged to request absentee ballot

If the April 7 election is not postponed, the best way to participate is by absentee ballot.
And time is of the essence for that opportunity.
You can request a ballot today at myvote.wi.gov or at elections@kenosha.org, or send a request to the City Clerk, 625 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53140.
Include a copy of an acceptable photo ID. The deadline to request a ballot is Thursday at 4:30 p.m.; the deadline for indefinitely confined and military is Friday at 5 p.m.
In-person absentee voting is also available in all Kenosha County municipalities through Friday. The only exception is the town of Randall, where the town offices are closed on Fridays.
In the city and in the village and town of Somers, in-person absentee voting requires an appointment. Call 262-653-4020 in the city and 262-859-2822 in Somers village and town.
Monday was the deadline for registering to vote online. If you are not registered or want to check your polling place, you can go to Kenosha.org. At the top of the home page, click on My Vote in the yellow bar and follow instructions.
Residents also can also register person on Election Day at their polling place, and the city yesterday issued polling place procedures and locations.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin recommends that all county voters vote absentee for health safety.
“We want people to exercise their right to vote, but we also want them to remain as safe as possible as we weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Voting is important. So is health.
Do everyone a favor. Request the ballot today.
